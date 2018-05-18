The Best Night of Emilia Clarke's Life Involves Brad Pitt!

Emilia Clarke is opening up about the best night of her life… when Brad Pitt bid $120,000 to watch an episode of Game of Thrones with her!

Sadly, Brad was outbid and didn’t win the auction, but it still gave Emilia quite the thrill that she will never forget.

Emilia recalled what happened that night during an appearance on the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show.

“I look across the room and he’s got his paddle up. Brad‘s paddle! It didn’t work out because the person who was my friend ended up doing the highest bid. I just kind of looked over with the most insane emoji heart eyes being like, ‘This is just the craziest moment of my life,’” Emilia said.

The final bid ended up being $160,000!