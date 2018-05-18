Top Stories
Meghan Markle Arrives at Hotel with Her Mom Ahead of Royal Wedding!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

Prince Harry Greets Spectators with Best Man Prince William at Wedding Venue

Will John Cena & Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Fri, 18 May 2018 at 6:15 pm

Timothee Chalamet Stars in First 'Beautiful Boy' Preview - Watch Now!

Timothee Chalamet Stars in First 'Beautiful Boy' Preview - Watch Now!

Fans are getting a first glimpse of Timothee Chalamet in his upcoming film Beautiful Boy.

The 22-year-old actor and Steve Carell star in the flick based on David Sheff’s memoir about his experience with his son.

The film follows Nic, a young man who seemingly enjoys a normal life in the suburbs, until a devastating methamphetamine addiction alters the course of his existence.

“I’m attracted to craziness and you’re just embarrassed because I was like, this amazing thing, like your special creation or something and you don’t like who I am now,” Timothee can be heard saying the the preview, before cutting to images of him popping pills.

Beautiful Boy is set to hit theaters on October 12th.

Check out the entire trailer below…
