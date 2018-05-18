Top Stories
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsal Photos!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April & Arizona?

Will John Cena & Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Fri, 18 May 2018 at 10:02 am

Tina Fey & Jimmy Fallon Play Hilarious 'What's Behind Me?' Game on 'Tonight Show'!

Tina Fey & Jimmy Fallon Play Hilarious 'What's Behind Me?' Game on 'Tonight Show'!

Ahead of her SNL hosting gig this weekend, Tina Fey stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and took part in a hilarious game called “What’s Behind Me?

The 43-year-old host and the 48-year-old entertainer had to take turns getting the other to guess what absurd thing was standing behind them. The first round saw King Kong holding a hot dog in a top hat, and the second round saw this Ghost-meets-ET themed monstrosity.

“You can’t unsee that.” But, Tina joked, “It’s surprisingly sexy.”

Tina also hit the couch to talk about the swag she got after shouting out Poise pads during her last appearance and reveals how Alicia Keys saved her from a big mistake at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon – Watch more after the cut!


What’s Behind Me? with Tina Fey

Click inside to watch the rest of Tina Fey’s appearance on The Tonight Show…


Jimmy Debuts the Unreleased Punk Rock Song Tina Fey Had Him Make for Mean Girls

Alicia Keys Came to Tina Fey’s Rescue at Variety’s Power of Women
