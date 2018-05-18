Top Stories
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsal Photos!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April & Arizona?

Will John Cena & Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Fri, 18 May 2018 at 11:03 am

Vanessa Paradis Joins Her 'Knife + Heart' Cast at Cannes Festival Photo Call!

Vanessa Paradis Joins Her 'Knife + Heart' Cast at Cannes Festival Photo Call!

Vanessa Paradis keeps it bright in a blue dress while attending the photo call for her latest film Knife + Heart (Un Couteau Dans Le Coeur) held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on Friday (May 18) in Cannes, France.

The 45-year-old model-actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Nicolas Maury, Kate Moran, Khaled Alouach and Jonathan Genet, as well as writer Cristiano Mangione and director Yann Gonzalez.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Paradis

In Knife + Hearet, Vanessa plays a gay-porn producer in 1979 Paris who is trying to win back her ex-girlfriend even as a masked serial killer stalks and slays the actors who star in her blue films.

In case you missed it, watch the trailer here!
Credit: John Phillips, Dave Bedrosian / Future Image; Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Vanessa Paradis

