Who is Jessica Mulroney? Meet Meghan Markle's Stylist & BFF!

One name that you can expect to be mentioned often during the Royal Wedding coverage is Jessica Mulroney!

Mulroney is the best friend of the bride, Meghan Markle, and she is also the stylist responsible for some of the future royal’s chic looks.

Jessica is married to Ben Mulroney, who is the son of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney. In addition to her styling, Jessica is a PR and social media consultant for New York-based bridal store Kleinfeld’s (which you probably know from the TLC series Say Yes to the Dress), the co-founder of the charity The Shoebox Project for Shelters, and a contributing editor for Wedding Vacations.

Needless to say, Meghan has the perfect BFF who was able to help with all of the wedding planning.

Jessica and Ben are the parents of three kids – daughter Ivy, 4, and seven-year-old twins Brian and John. The kids will serve among the bridesmaids and page boys during the wedding!

See a cute photo of Jessica and the kids below.

A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on May 14, 2018 at 4:43am PDT

15+ file photos inside of Jessica Mulroney…