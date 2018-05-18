Zooey Deschanel & Jacob Pechenik Get Honored at Heal The Bay's Bring Back The Beach Awards Gala!

Zooey Deschanel is all smiles as she strikes a pose on the blue carpet at the 2018 Heal The Bay’s Bring Back The Beach Awards Gala held at The Jonathan Club on Thursday (May 17) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 38-year-old New Girl star was accompanied at the event by her handsome hubby Jacob Pechenik, as well as Amy Smart.

Heal the Bay staff work to mobilize L.A.’s many diverse communities to protect the coastline, revitalize the urban waterways, and speak out for smart water policy.

Zooey and Jacob were honored for their philanthropic work spirit.