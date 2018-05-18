Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsal Photos!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsal Photos!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April &amp; Arizona?

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April & Arizona?

Will John Cena &amp; Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Will John Cena & Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Fri, 18 May 2018 at 11:29 am

Zooey Deschanel & Jacob Pechenik Get Honored at Heal The Bay's Bring Back The Beach Awards Gala!

Zooey Deschanel & Jacob Pechenik Get Honored at Heal The Bay's Bring Back The Beach Awards Gala!

Zooey Deschanel is all smiles as she strikes a pose on the blue carpet at the 2018 Heal The Bay’s Bring Back The Beach Awards Gala held at The Jonathan Club on Thursday (May 17) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 38-year-old New Girl star was accompanied at the event by her handsome hubby Jacob Pechenik, as well as Amy Smart.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zooey Deschanel

Heal the Bay staff work to mobilize L.A.’s many diverse communities to protect the coastline, revitalize the urban waterways, and speak out for smart water policy.

Zooey and Jacob were honored for their philanthropic work spirit.
Just Jared on Facebook
zooey deschanel jacob pechenik honored at heal the bays bring back the beach awards 01
zooey deschanel jacob pechenik honored at heal the bays bring back the beach awards 02
zooey deschanel jacob pechenik honored at heal the bays bring back the beach awards 03
zooey deschanel jacob pechenik honored at heal the bays bring back the beach awards 04
zooey deschanel jacob pechenik honored at heal the bays bring back the beach awards 05
zooey deschanel jacob pechenik honored at heal the bays bring back the beach awards 06
zooey deschanel jacob pechenik honored at heal the bays bring back the beach awards 07
zooey deschanel jacob pechenik honored at heal the bays bring back the beach awards 08
zooey deschanel jacob pechenik honored at heal the bays bring back the beach awards 09
zooey deschanel jacob pechenik honored at heal the bays bring back the beach awards 10
zooey deschanel jacob pechenik honored at heal the bays bring back the beach awards 11
zooey deschanel jacob pechenik honored at heal the bays bring back the beach awards 12

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amy Smart, Jacob Pechenik, Zooey Deschanel

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill is scheduled to make a visit at the White House - TMZ
  • Get the latest scoop on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • The Laurel vs. Yanny debate has made its way to late night TV - TooFab
  • If you have $5 million, you can buy Tom Petty's former house - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron is getting ready to say goodbye to The Descendants - Just Jared Jr