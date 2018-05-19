Top Stories
Sat, 19 May 2018 at 12:41 am

Andrew Garfield & Idina Menzel Step Out For Drama League Awards!

Andrew Garfield & Idina Menzel Step Out For Drama League Awards!

Andrew Garfield looked so sharp while hitting the red carpet at the Drama League Awards!

The 34-year-old actor stepped out at the annual ceremony on Friday night (May 18) at the Marriot Marquis Times Square in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Andrew Garfield

He was also joined at the event by Idina Menzel.

During the ceremony, Idina was honored with the Special Recognition Award for her Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theatre.

Meanwhile, Andrew was an nominee for the Distinguished Performance Award for his performance in Angels in America.

Congratulations Idina and Andrew!
Just Jared on Facebook
indina menzel andrew garfield drama league awards 01
indina menzel andrew garfield drama league awards 02
indina menzel andrew garfield drama league awards 03
indina menzel andrew garfield drama league awards 04
indina menzel andrew garfield drama league awards 05
indina menzel andrew garfield drama league awards 06
indina menzel andrew garfield drama league awards 07

Photos: WENN, Getty
Posted to: Andrew Garfield, Idina Menzel

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill is scheduled to make a visit at the White House - TMZ
  • Get the latest scoop on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • The Laurel vs. Yanny debate has made its way to late night TV - TooFab
  • If you have $5 million, you can buy Tom Petty's former house - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron is getting ready to say goodbye to The Descendants - Just Jared Jr