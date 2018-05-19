Andrew Garfield & Idina Menzel Step Out For Drama League Awards!

Andrew Garfield looked so sharp while hitting the red carpet at the Drama League Awards!

The 34-year-old actor stepped out at the annual ceremony on Friday night (May 18) at the Marriot Marquis Times Square in New York City.

He was also joined at the event by Idina Menzel.

During the ceremony, Idina was honored with the Special Recognition Award for her Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theatre.

Meanwhile, Andrew was an nominee for the Distinguished Performance Award for his performance in Angels in America.

Congratulations Idina and Andrew!