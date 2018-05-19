Top Stories
The Weeknd Reportedly Scrapped an Album About Selena Gomez

The Weeknd wrote an album about Selena Gomez that fans will never get to hear.

The 28-year-old musician just revealed that he wrote an entire album prior to Melancholy but scrapped it because it no longer reflected his feelings.

“Prior to Melancholy, I had a whole album written, done, which wasn’t melancholy at all because it was a different time in my life…It was very upbeat — it was beautiful,” he told Time.

He continued, “I don’t want to perform something that I don’t feel,” adding that fans will “never” hear the songs.

Despite scrapping the album, The Weekend said recording Melancholy was cathartic.

“It’s therapeutic. You want to get it out. It’s like you close a chapter,” he explained.

