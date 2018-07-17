Top Stories
Nick Jonas &amp; Priyanka Chopra Kick Off Her Birthday Celebrations!

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Kick Off Her Birthday Celebrations!

See What Paris Jackson Looks Like with Her Tattoos Covered Up

See What Paris Jackson Looks Like with Her Tattoos Covered Up

Nikki Bella Reveals How John Cena's 'Trainwreck' Sex Scene Affected Her

Nikki Bella Reveals How John Cena's 'Trainwreck' Sex Scene Affected Her

Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Cover 'GQ,' Explain How Their Love Story Started

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Cover 'GQ,' Explain How Their Love Story Started

Tue, 17 July 2018 at 10:16 pm

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Seven Acts Advance to Top 36 on First Judges Cuts Episode!

Next Slide »

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Seven Acts Advance to Top 36 on First Judges Cuts Episode!

The first episode of the Judges Cuts round for America’s Got Talent season 13 aired on Tuesday (July 17) and seven acts advanced to the quarterfinals.

18 acts performed during the episode and one act – Voices of Hope Children’s Choir – was given a golden buzzer to move immediately to the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The judges deliberated after all the acts performed and chose six more to enter the top 36.

There are five acts that received golden buzzers during the auditions, making them immediate members of the top 36 contestants this season.

Click through the slideshow to meet the seven acts who moved on tonight…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr