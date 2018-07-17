'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Seven Acts Advance to Top 36 on First Judges Cuts Episode!

The first episode of the Judges Cuts round for America’s Got Talent season 13 aired on Tuesday (July 17) and seven acts advanced to the quarterfinals.

18 acts performed during the episode and one act – Voices of Hope Children’s Choir – was given a golden buzzer to move immediately to the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The judges deliberated after all the acts performed and chose six more to enter the top 36.

There are five acts that received golden buzzers during the auditions, making them immediate members of the top 36 contestants this season.

Click through the slideshow to meet the seven acts who moved on tonight…