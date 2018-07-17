Top Stories
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Kick Off Her Birthday Celebrations!

See What Paris Jackson Looks Like with Her Tattoos Covered Up

Nikki Bella Reveals How John Cena's 'Trainwreck' Sex Scene Affected Her

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Cover 'GQ,' Explain How Their Love Story Started

Tue, 17 July 2018 at 10:08 pm

Dakota Johnson Flashes Her Midriff While Out in NYC

Dakota Johnson Flashes Her Midriff While Out in NYC

Dakota Johnson sips on an iced coffee as she steps out with her dog Zepplin on Tuesday afternoon (July 17) in New York City.

The 28-year-old Fifty Shades actress showed off some skin in a navy crop top with matching trousers and black loafers as she was spotted leaving her hotel for the afternoon.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson

The day before, Dakota was spotted grabbing dinner with her younger sister Stella Banderas in Chinatown.

Don’t miss Dakota in the horror flick Suspiria when it hits theaters on November 2! Watch the trailer here.
Photos: Backgrid USA
