Tue, 17 July 2018 at 10:59 pm

Dua Lipa & Boyfriend Isaac Carew Enjoy a Date Night in London

Dua Lipa & Boyfriend Isaac Carew Enjoy a Date Night in London

Dua Lipa holds hands with her boyfriend Isaac Carew after having dinner at Palomar on Tuesday night (July 17) in the Soho neighborhood of London, England.

The 22-year-old singer wore a plunging animal print wrap dress with a pair of hot pink boots.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa

Dua and Isaac were spotted last month packing on the PDA while hanging out in New York City.

Make sure to listen to Dua‘s new song with Sean Paul.

15+ pictures inside of Dua Lipa on her date night…

