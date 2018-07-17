Top Stories
Nick Jonas &amp; Priyanka Chopra Kick Off Her Birthday Celebrations!

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Kick Off Her Birthday Celebrations!

See What Paris Jackson Looks Like with Her Tattoos Covered Up

See What Paris Jackson Looks Like with Her Tattoos Covered Up

Nikki Bella Reveals How John Cena's 'Trainwreck' Sex Scene Affected Her

Nikki Bella Reveals How John Cena's 'Trainwreck' Sex Scene Affected Her

Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Cover 'GQ,' Explain How Their Love Story Started

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Cover 'GQ,' Explain How Their Love Story Started

Tue, 17 July 2018 at 10:39 pm

Gigi Hadid & Mom Yolanda Brave the Rain While Out NYC

Gigi Hadid & Mom Yolanda Brave the Rain While Out NYC

Gigi Hadid holds hands with mom Yolanda as they make a quick dash to their ride while stepping out in the rainy weather on Tuesday (July 17) in New York City.

The 23-year-old model looked pretty in a pink jacket over a white T-shirt and jeans while her 54-year-old former reality star mom went chic in a blue trench coat over an all white outfit and gold heels as they did some shopping together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

Earlier this week, the photos for Gigi‘s new Reebok campaign with Ariana Grande were released!
Just Jared on Facebook
gigi hadid mom yolanda brave the rain while shopping in nyc 01
gigi hadid mom yolanda brave the rain while shopping in nyc 02
gigi hadid mom yolanda brave the rain while shopping in nyc 03
gigi hadid mom yolanda brave the rain while shopping in nyc 04
gigi hadid mom yolanda brave the rain while shopping in nyc 05
gigi hadid mom yolanda brave the rain while shopping in nyc 06
gigi hadid mom yolanda brave the rain while shopping in nyc 07
gigi hadid mom yolanda brave the rain while shopping in nyc 08

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Gigi Hadid, Yolanda Foster

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr