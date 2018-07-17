Kathy Griffin Calls Out Tabloid For Insinuating She's Going Bald & Has Lupus

Top Stories
Kathy Griffin is not putting up with rumors made against her by a tabloid magazine.

The 57-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Tuesday (July 17) to share an email from the tabloid Globe Magazine insinuating that she is going bald due to lupus.

“Globe is planning to publish an article reporting your client Kathy Griffin is going bald,” the email to Kathy‘s publicist reads. “After reviewing photos of Ms. Griffin, doctors tell Globe they are afraid the comic’s baldness may be caused by lupus.”

Kathy slammed the reports denying that she has lupus while calling out President Trump.

‘I’m not posting this for you to feel sorry for me…I actually find this laughable,” Kathy writes. “I’m posting so you can see how tabloids work. Keep in mind the Globe is owned by American Media which takes its orders from Trump world! And to be clear, I’m not going bald and I don’t have Lupus.”

  • suzybel

    Maybe you’re not going bald and maybe you don’t have Lupus but you’re still an a**hole.

  • Moe Grayson

    She is borderline anorexic and shaved her head. It should be growing back by now but she wears awful wigs