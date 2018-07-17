Katy Perry Talks Depression, Relationship with Orlando Bloom in 'Vogue Australia' Cover Story

Katy Perry shows off her natural hairstyle on the cover of Vogue Australia‘s August 2018 issue, on newsstands July 23.

The 33-year-old singer modeled three different hairstyles for the inside photos featured in the spread. Here is what she shared with the mag:

On meeting the Pope with boyfriend Orlando Bloom: “I don’t want it to be a headline of the story, because it takes away from the purpose. Also, it’s extremely misogynistic. Of course, I love my relationship, but that is one part of me, and I don’t want any part of what I do to be diminished.”

On why she did a week-long personal growth program: “For years, my friends would go and come back completely rejuvenated, and I wanted to go, too. I was ready to let go of anything that was holding me back from being my ultimate self. I have had bouts of situational depression and my heart was broken last year because, unknowingly, I put so much validity in the reaction of the public, and the public didn’t react in the way I had expected to … which broke my heart.”

On the Pope: “I’m such a big fan of Pope Francis. It’s a combination of compassion, humility, sternness and refusal. He is rebel – a rebel for Jesus… He is bringing the Church back to humility and connecting with people. He’s very humble and not frivolous.”

