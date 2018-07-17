Kim, Kourtney, & Khloe Kardashian Spend the Afternoon Bowling!
It’s a Kardashian sisters day of fun!
Kim Kardashian and 5-year-old daughter North (not pictured) met up with Kourtney and Khloe at a bowling alley on Tuesday afternoon (July 17) in Woodland Hills, Calif.
The sisters all went sporty chic as they spent the afternoon hanging out and filming a couple of scenes for Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
The upcoming season of their hit reality show is coming back to E! on August 5.
