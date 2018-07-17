Top Stories
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Kick Off Her Birthday Celebrations!

See What Paris Jackson Looks Like with Her Tattoos Covered Up

Nikki Bella Reveals How John Cena's 'Trainwreck' Sex Scene Affected Her

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Cover 'GQ,' Explain How Their Love Story Started

Tue, 17 July 2018 at 8:56 pm

Kim, Kourtney, & Khloe Kardashian Spend the Afternoon Bowling!

It’s a Kardashian sisters day of fun!

Kim Kardashian and 5-year-old daughter North (not pictured) met up with Kourtney and Khloe at a bowling alley on Tuesday afternoon (July 17) in Woodland Hills, Calif.

The sisters all went sporty chic as they spent the afternoon hanging out and filming a couple of scenes for Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The upcoming season of their hit reality show is coming back to E! on August 5.

