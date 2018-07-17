Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Kick Off Her Birthday Celebrations!

Top Stories
Tue, 17 July 2018 at 11:24 pm

Priyanka Chopra leads the way while heading to an awaiting car with boyfriend Nick Jonas on Tuesday night (July 17) in London, England.

The hot couple stepped out for a date night at the Chiltern Firehouse, one of the celeb hot spots in London. Priyanka is celebrating her 36th birthday on Wednesday!

Nick‘s older brother Joe Jonas was spotted that night on a low-key dinner date in London with his fiancee Sophie Turner.

On Monday night, the two couples were spotted on a double date and we have so many photos to share of them out and about!
