Top Stories
Nick Jonas &amp; Priyanka Chopra Kick Off Her Birthday Celebrations!

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Kick Off Her Birthday Celebrations!

See What Paris Jackson Looks Like with Her Tattoos Covered Up

See What Paris Jackson Looks Like with Her Tattoos Covered Up

Nikki Bella Reveals How John Cena's 'Trainwreck' Sex Scene Affected Her

Nikki Bella Reveals How John Cena's 'Trainwreck' Sex Scene Affected Her

Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Cover 'GQ,' Explain How Their Love Story Started

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Cover 'GQ,' Explain How Their Love Story Started

Tue, 17 July 2018 at 9:30 pm

Nikki Bella Reveals How John Cena's 'Trainwreck' Sex Scene Affected Her

Nikki Bella Reveals How John Cena's 'Trainwreck' Sex Scene Affected Her

Nikki Bella was not a fan of seeing John Cena got intimate with another woman on screen.

The 41-year-old actor and WWE star stripped down in the Amy Schumer movie Trainwreck and he never discussed the scene with Nikki before accepting the role.

“Imagine watching your man do a sex scene and have the world see his big butt,” Nikki said on the latest episode of Total Divas. “You know you get visuals. I swear, I couldn’t masturbate forever because I just think of that scene.”

John previously opened up about filming the scene during an interview on Conan.

“Honestly, I didn’t think I’d get the part and I kept putting it off, not telling Nicole and not having the discussion of, ‘Hey, there may be some graphic scenes,’” John said. “So, I got it. And I couldn’t say no. So I kind of walked in one day and was like, ‘Hey, I’m kind of just doing this,’ and that was the wrong approach.”
Just Jared on Facebook
john cena nikki bella photos 01
john cena nikki bella photos 02
john cena nikki bella photos 03
john cena nikki bella photos 04
john cena nikki bella photos 05
john cena nikki bella photos 06
john cena nikki bella photos 07
john cena nikki bella photos 08
john cena nikki bella photos 09
john cena nikki bella photos 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: John Cena, Nikki Bella

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanity

    wtf? it wasnt real you loon.

  • Effy

    That sounds insanely immature on her part…it’s called ACTING. Also I don’t want to hear what doesn’t help get her off when she’s alone.

  • Moe Grayson

    SHE IS AN IDIOT!