Nikki Bella Reveals How John Cena's 'Trainwreck' Sex Scene Affected Her

Nikki Bella was not a fan of seeing John Cena got intimate with another woman on screen.

The 41-year-old actor and WWE star stripped down in the Amy Schumer movie Trainwreck and he never discussed the scene with Nikki before accepting the role.

“Imagine watching your man do a sex scene and have the world see his big butt,” Nikki said on the latest episode of Total Divas. “You know you get visuals. I swear, I couldn’t masturbate forever because I just think of that scene.”

John previously opened up about filming the scene during an interview on Conan.

“Honestly, I didn’t think I’d get the part and I kept putting it off, not telling Nicole and not having the discussion of, ‘Hey, there may be some graphic scenes,’” John said. “So, I got it. And I couldn’t say no. So I kind of walked in one day and was like, ‘Hey, I’m kind of just doing this,’ and that was the wrong approach.”