Paris Jackson Covers Up Tattoos for Photo Shoot in L.A.

Paris Jackson is sporting a new look!

The 20-year-old daughter of the late-Michael Jackson was spotted on set of a photo shoot sans tattoos on Tuesday afternoon (July 17) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Jackson

Paris looked pretty in a red, velvet dress with a super high slit as she spent the afternoon on set.

The day before, Paris took to social media to call out many websites for putting up new stories about her coming out as bisexual – which was something she did six years ago.