Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Kick Off Her Birthday Celebrations!

See What Paris Jackson Looks Like with Her Tattoos Covered Up

Nikki Bella Reveals How John Cena's 'Trainwreck' Sex Scene Affected Her

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Cover 'GQ,' Explain How Their Love Story Started

Paris Jackson Covers Up Tattoos for Photo Shoot in L.A.

Paris Jackson is sporting a new look!

The 20-year-old daughter of the late-Michael Jackson was spotted on set of a photo shoot sans tattoos on Tuesday afternoon (July 17) in Los Angeles.

Paris looked pretty in a red, velvet dress with a super high slit as she spent the afternoon on set.

The day before, Paris took to social media to call out many websites for putting up new stories about her coming out as bisexual – which was something she did six years ago.
