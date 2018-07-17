Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Supports Pal Suki Waterhouse at Launch of New Makeup Case!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses for a photo with her friend Suki Waterhouse at the launch of Too Faced‘s partnership with Pop and Suki on Tuesday (July 17) at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood, Calif.

The ladies were joined by Suki‘s design partner Poppy Jamie and Too Faced co-founder Jerrod Blandino.

Pop and Suki collaborated with Too Faced on a makeup case made out of vegan leather.

“Too Faced have been an absolute dream to work with. Our brands are so organically aligned that we immediately agreed on everything; the Pantone [color] of the case, the vegan material it’s made from, the slogan printed on the top, and of course our two logos work so well together on the bottom of the case and on all the hardware,” Suki told Elle.com. “As we are both pink, millennial-focused brands, everything from the case to the branding to the marketing was a perfect, natural fit.”

Speaking of makeup bags, Rosie just launched a new video about travel bags and flight kits for her new website Rose Inc. The video features her friend Camila Coelho.