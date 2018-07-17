Top Stories
Nick Jonas &amp; Priyanka Chopra Kick Off Her Birthday Celebrations!

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Kick Off Her Birthday Celebrations!

See What Paris Jackson Looks Like with Her Tattoos Covered Up

See What Paris Jackson Looks Like with Her Tattoos Covered Up

Nikki Bella Reveals How John Cena's 'Trainwreck' Sex Scene Affected Her

Nikki Bella Reveals How John Cena's 'Trainwreck' Sex Scene Affected Her

Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Cover 'GQ,' Explain How Their Love Story Started

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Cover 'GQ,' Explain How Their Love Story Started

Tue, 17 July 2018 at 7:32 pm

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Supports Pal Suki Waterhouse at Launch of New Makeup Case!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Supports Pal Suki Waterhouse at Launch of New Makeup Case!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses for a photo with her friend Suki Waterhouse at the launch of Too Faced‘s partnership with Pop and Suki on Tuesday (July 17) at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood, Calif.

The ladies were joined by Suki‘s design partner Poppy Jamie and Too Faced co-founder Jerrod Blandino.

Pop and Suki collaborated with Too Faced on a makeup case made out of vegan leather.

Too Faced have been an absolute dream to work with. Our brands are so organically aligned that we immediately agreed on everything; the Pantone [color] of the case, the vegan material it’s made from, the slogan printed on the top, and of course our two logos work so well together on the bottom of the case and on all the hardware,” Suki told Elle.com. “As we are both pink, millennial-focused brands, everything from the case to the branding to the marketing was a perfect, natural fit.”

Speaking of makeup bags, Rosie just launched a new video about travel bags and flight kits for her new website Rose Inc. The video features her friend Camila Coelho.

Just Jared on Facebook
rosie huntington whiteley suki waterhouse pop suki 01
rosie huntington whiteley suki waterhouse pop suki 02
rosie huntington whiteley suki waterhouse pop suki 03
rosie huntington whiteley suki waterhouse pop suki 04
rosie huntington whiteley suki waterhouse pop suki 05

Photos: Courtesy of Too Faced Cosmetics
Posted to: Poppy Jamie, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Suki Waterhouse

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr