'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' to Become a Stage Musical

This is awesome news for fans of the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movies and books!

A stage musical based on the popular franchise is in the works, though not many details are known just yet.

Blue Spruce Productions, led by 10-time Tony Award-winning producer Scott Delman, has acquired the live theatrical rights to the property.

Alcon Entertainment and Alloy Entertainment, the co-producers of the movies, have the option to invest in and co-produce the stage show, according to THR.

We hope that Blake Lively, America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel will be involved somehow!