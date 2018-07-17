Top Stories
Nick Jonas &amp; Priyanka Chopra Kick Off Her Birthday Celebrations!

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Kick Off Her Birthday Celebrations!

See What Paris Jackson Looks Like with Her Tattoos Covered Up

See What Paris Jackson Looks Like with Her Tattoos Covered Up

Nikki Bella Reveals How John Cena's 'Trainwreck' Sex Scene Affected Her

Nikki Bella Reveals How John Cena's 'Trainwreck' Sex Scene Affected Her

Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Cover 'GQ,' Explain How Their Love Story Started

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Cover 'GQ,' Explain How Their Love Story Started

Tue, 17 July 2018 at 7:05 pm

'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' to Become a Stage Musical

'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' to Become a Stage Musical

This is awesome news for fans of the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movies and books!

A stage musical based on the popular franchise is in the works, though not many details are known just yet.

Blue Spruce Productions, led by 10-time Tony Award-winning producer Scott Delman, has acquired the live theatrical rights to the property.

Alcon Entertainment and Alloy Entertainment, the co-producers of the movies, have the option to invest in and co-produce the stage show, according to THR.

We hope that Blake Lively, America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel will be involved somehow!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera, Blake Lively, Broadway, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr
  • Lewisbieber

    more garbage