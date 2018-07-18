Top Stories
Wed, 18 July 2018 at 11:15 pm

Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston & More 'Breaking Bad' Stars Greet Fans at Comic Con 2018!

Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston & More 'Breaking Bad' Stars Greet Fans at Comic Con 2018!

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston are greeting fans!

The two actors were all smiles while making their way into 2018 San Diego Comic Con on Wednesday (July 18) in San Diego, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bryan Cranston

The cast of the acclaimed AMC series, including Bryan and Aaron, will reunite during a panel on Thursday (July 19) at the convention.

Co-stars RJ Mitte, Bob Odenkirk and Anna Gunn were also seen heading into the convention.

The cast also teamed up on the cover of a recent issue of Entertainment Weekly, where they opened up about the reunion.

“You can’t just move on. Something that was so indelible and meaningful in your life and you can’t, and I don’t want to. I want to hold on to those good memories of that gathering, both then and during our seven years together. So, it’s a bit melancholy, actually. Bittersweet,” said Bryan.
bryan cranston aaron paul breaking bad comic con july 2018 00
bryan cranston aaron paul breaking bad comic con july 2018 01 2
bryan cranston aaron paul breaking bad comic con july 2018 01
bryan cranston aaron paul breaking bad comic con july 2018 02 2
bryan cranston aaron paul breaking bad comic con july 2018 02
bryan cranston aaron paul breaking bad comic con july 2018 03
bryan cranston aaron paul breaking bad comic con july 2018 04 3
bryan cranston aaron paul breaking bad comic con july 2018 04 5
bryan cranston aaron paul breaking bad comic con july 2018 04
bryan cranston aaron paul breaking bad comic con july 2018 05 2
bryan cranston aaron paul breaking bad comic con july 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Bob Odenkirk, Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston, RJ Mitte

