Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston & More 'Breaking Bad' Stars Greet Fans at Comic Con 2018!

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston are greeting fans!

The two actors were all smiles while making their way into 2018 San Diego Comic Con on Wednesday (July 18) in San Diego, Calif.

The cast of the acclaimed AMC series, including Bryan and Aaron, will reunite during a panel on Thursday (July 19) at the convention.

Co-stars RJ Mitte, Bob Odenkirk and Anna Gunn were also seen heading into the convention.

The cast also teamed up on the cover of a recent issue of Entertainment Weekly, where they opened up about the reunion.

“You can’t just move on. Something that was so indelible and meaningful in your life and you can’t, and I don’t want to. I want to hold on to those good memories of that gathering, both then and during our seven years together. So, it’s a bit melancholy, actually. Bittersweet,” said Bryan.