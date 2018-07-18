Top Stories
Wed, 18 July 2018 at 7:51 pm

Adam Rippon & Mirai Nagasu Make a Stylish ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet Arrival

Adam Rippon & Mirai Nagasu Make a Stylish ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet Arrival

Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu are looking good at the 2018 ESPYs!

The figure skaters and Olympic bronze medalists, ages 28 and 25, respectively, stepped out for the event held at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday (July 18) in Los Angeles.

Adam struck a fierce pose in his white top, matching bedazzled jacket, black pants and shoes, and an assortment of jewelry. Mirai shimmered in an embroidered strapless black jumpsuit with an attached skirt and silver accessories.

They were joined by Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim, SuperFly‘s Trevor Jackson, and former Gossip Girl star Jessica Szohr.

Adam, Trevor, and Jessica are presenting tonight. Chloe is up for Best Female Athlete, Best Female Olympian, and Best Female Action Sports Athlete.

Danica Patrick will host the show, which is set to air live on ABC at 8pm ET.

FYI: Mirai is wearing Jovani. Chloe is wearing David Yurman jewelry.

Just Jared on Facebook
