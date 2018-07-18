Top Stories
Nick Jonas &amp; Priyanka Chopra Kick Off Her Birthday Celebrations!

See What Paris Jackson Looks Like with Her Tattoos Covered Up

Nikki Bella Reveals How John Cena's 'Trainwreck' Sex Scene Affected Her

Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Cover 'GQ,' Explain How Their Love Story Started

Wed, 18 July 2018 at 12:04 am

Aidan Turner Laughs with Fans After His West End Performance

Aidan Turner Laughs with Fans After His West End Performance

Aidan Turner lets out a big laugh while signing autographs for fans on Tuesday night (July 17) in London, England.

The 35-year-old actor, best known for his work on the series Poldark, greeted fans following a performance of the play The Lieutenant of Inishmore on the West End.

Aidan is currently starring in the play through September 8 and we have photos of him on stage that you can check out!

Wondering if Aidan is single or taken? Check out the photos snapped of him last month packing on the PDA with one of Hollywood’s rising stars!
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Aidan Turner

