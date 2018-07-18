Alec Baldwin Seemingly Forgets to Pay His Restaurant Bill!

Alec Baldwin seemingly forgot to pay his bill after dining out at Craig’s Restaurant on Tuesday evening (July 17) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 60-year-old actor was photographed leaving the eatery and heading to his awaiting ride. A server ran after him and presented him with the bill while he was sitting in the backseat of the car. Alec quickly signed for his charges and went on his way. Oops!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alec Baldwin

Check out the photos of Alec Baldwin hopping in his ride before paying his bill…