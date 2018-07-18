Top Stories
See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet & Show Coverage Here!

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Wed, 18 July 2018 at 7:15 pm

Alice Wetterlund Calls Former 'Silicon Valley' Co-Star T.J. Miller 'A Bully & Petulant Brat'

Alice Wetterlund is opening up about her experience on HBO’s Silicon Valley.

The 37-year-old stand-up comedian and actress, who starred on the show between 2015 and 2016, spoke out in a series of tweets on Wednesday (July 18) about TJ Miller‘s behavior, who exited the show after four seasons.

“Yes! It is definitely time to rehabilitate TJ Miller’s career! We can’t afford to lose talent at a time like this, we need more—not less—comedic hijinks such as *checks notes* calling in a fake bomb threat,” she wrote.

She went on in response to a fan of Silicon Valley: “I hope to not ruin it for you, but TJ Miller was a bully and petulant brat and pretty much everyone who had any power on that (almost all male) set, including the male cast members, enabled him and were complicit in his unprofessionalism. They can f–k off forever.”

“I’m pretty open about this, and I don’t know if other women on the show had a different experience than me, but it was kind of a nightmare.”

See her tweets below.
