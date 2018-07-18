Top Stories
Wed, 18 July 2018 at 4:00 am

Amber Heard Rocks a Crop Top for Casual Airport Style

Amber Heard Rocks a Crop Top for Casual Airport Style

Amber Heard is all smiles while arriving on a flight at LAX Airport on Monday (July 16) in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old actress rocked a crop top and jeans while returning home from a trip to London, where she was spotted attending a Wimbledon match with her boyfriend Vito Schnabel.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amber Heard

Amber and Vito were spotted packing on the PDA outside of their hotel.

Next up for Amber is the release of her upcoming DC Comics superhero movie Aquaman, which hits theaters on December 21.
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Amber Heard

