Wed, 18 July 2018 at 11:49 am
Amber Rose Has a Brand New Boyfriend - See Who!
- Find out who Amber Rose is dating – TMZ
- Guess who is back on set in his superhero suit? – Just Jared Jr
- Thomas Markle gave yet another interview – Lainey Gossip
- Something very scary happened on America’s Got Talent – TooFab
- Singer Michelle Williams made an important announcement – MTV
- ould there be a Sweet Home Alabama sequel? – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Amber Rose, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet