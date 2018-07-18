Anna Wintour's Daughter Bee Shaffer & Francesco Carrozzini Get Married for a Second Time in Italy!

Bee Shaffer and Francesco Carrozzini are saying “I do” all over again!

The 30-year-old daughter of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and the 35-year-old director and photographer tied the knot in a second ceremony last week in Portofino, Italy.

The two first got married in Long Island, New York days before, then headed to Francesco‘s native Italy for a second, smaller wedding in front of friends and family.

Lapo Elkann and Francesco‘s aunt Carla Sozzani, the sister of his mother, the late Italian Vogue editor, Franca Sozzani, were also in attendance at the intimate ceremony.

The bride wore a lace dress and veil with gold, strappy sandals carrying a bouquet of pink and peach roses tied with a velvet ribbon.