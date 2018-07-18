Top Stories
Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Alec Baldwin Made a Big Error at This Hollywood Hotspot - Find Out What Happened

Is Bachelorette's Colton Underwood Faking His Virginity?

Wed, 18 July 2018 at 12:40 pm

Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin Defends Tia Booth, Reveals They're Still Friends After Colton Reveal

The Bachelorette Becca Kufrin is defending Tia Booth, who sparked controversy during Monday night’s episode of the reality show.

If you missed it, Tia told Becca that she still had feelings for Colton Underwood, who was one of Becca‘s final four contestants. Tia has been receiving backlash online over the reveal, but Becca is coming to her defense.

“To those who have been blasting Tia, please take a moment to reflect on how it would feel if someone said such hurtful things to you or a friend of yours. Tia and I went on a TV show for the chance at love that would be portrayed to the world, but that doesn’t mean we signed up for others to make such harsh judgments based upon what is shown in only two hours and to spew hatred without actually getting to know us for who we are,” Becca wrote on her Instagram Story, which you can see in the gallery below.

“Tia is kind, strong, upfront, funny, spunky and caring woman. She has a huge heart and if anyone sat down with her for three minutes they would realize that. Yes, we are still friends and my friendships are one of the things I hold most dear. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion but that should allow for people to vocalize such hatred when it’s not warranted. If I can let it go and move on from one conversation then I sure hope everyone else can too,” Becca added.

Tia and Colton will both be featured in next month’s Bachelor in Paradise.
