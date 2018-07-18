Beyonce & Jay-Z Enjoy Time Together on a Yacht in France!

Beyonce and Jay-Z are enjoying some downtime by the sea!

The 36-year-old Lemonade pop superstar and the 48-year-old 4:44 rapper were spotted leaving their yacht on Tuesday (July 17) in Nice, France.

The two disembarked from the boat on the way to their concert later that evening at Allianz Riviera.

Bey looked fashionable as ever in a short pair of Daisy Dukes, personalized earrings and a tee.

The show was their last on the UK/European leg of their tour. They’ll be heading to Cleveland, Ohio next on July 25 to kick off the North American leg!