Top Stories
See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage Here!

See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet & Show Coverage Here!

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Wed, 18 July 2018 at 8:07 pm

Beyonce & Jay-Z Enjoy Time Together on a Yacht in France!

Beyonce & Jay-Z Enjoy Time Together on a Yacht in France!

Beyonce and Jay-Z are enjoying some downtime by the sea!

The 36-year-old Lemonade pop superstar and the 48-year-old 4:44 rapper were spotted leaving their yacht on Tuesday (July 17) in Nice, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Beyonce

The two disembarked from the boat on the way to their concert later that evening at Allianz Riviera.

Bey looked fashionable as ever in a short pair of Daisy Dukes, personalized earrings and a tee.

The show was their last on the UK/European leg of their tour. They’ll be heading to Cleveland, Ohio next on July 25 to kick off the North American leg!
Just Jared on Facebook
beyonce knowles jay z yacht nice france july 2018 01
beyonce knowles jay z yacht nice france july 2018 02
beyonce knowles jay z yacht nice france july 2018 03
beyonce knowles jay z yacht nice france july 2018 04
beyonce knowles jay z yacht nice france july 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Jay Z

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr
  • la petite bonnieux

    Freaking gross

  • Conte435

    Why do these two dress constantly like they’re extras on 70′s era movie set.