Top Stories
Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Alec Baldwin Made a Big Error at This Hollywood Hotspot - Find Out What Happened

Alec Baldwin Made a Big Error at This Hollywood Hotspot - Find Out What Happened

Is Bachelorette's Colton Underwood Faking His Virginity?

Is Bachelorette's Colton Underwood Faking His Virginity?

Wed, 18 July 2018 at 12:41 pm

Blake Griffin, Iggy Azalea & Tyga Step Out for 50K Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Game!

Blake Griffin, Iggy Azalea & Tyga Step Out for 50K Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Game!

Tyga and Iggy Azalea strike a pose together backstage while attending the 50K Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Game held at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Tuesday (July 17) in Westwood, Calif.

The 28-year-old rapper and Iggy, also 28, were joined at the event by Blake Griffin and Maria Menounos, as well as players Floyd Mayweather, Colton Underwood, Nick Viall, Kendra Wilkinson, Terrell Owens, Lindsay Arnold, Rashad Jennings, Rampage Jackson, Omarion and more.

Iggy and Tyga performed their new collaboration “Kream” as part of the halftime show.

Presented by the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour and Live Nation, this special event raised money and awareness for multiple charities in addition to the host beneficiary, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend’s WHO Cares initiative Teen Cancer America.
Just Jared on Facebook
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 01
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 02
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 03
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 04
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 05
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 06
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 07
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 08
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 09
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 10
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 11
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 12
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 13
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 14
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 15
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 16
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 17
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 18
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 19
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 20
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 21
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 22
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 23
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 24
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 25
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 26
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 27
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 28
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 29
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 30
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 31
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 32
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 33
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 34
blake griffin iggy azalea tyga step out for 50k charity challenge 35

Credit: Vivien Killilea; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Blake Griffin, Colton Underwood, Floyd Mayweather, Iggy Azalea, Kendra Wilkinson, Lindsay Arnold, Maria Menounos, Nick Viall, Omarion, rashad jennings, Terrell Owens, Tyga

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr
  • Stoni

    Tyga is so short.