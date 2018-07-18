Blake Griffin, Iggy Azalea & Tyga Step Out for 50K Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Game!

Tyga and Iggy Azalea strike a pose together backstage while attending the 50K Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Game held at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Tuesday (July 17) in Westwood, Calif.

The 28-year-old rapper and Iggy, also 28, were joined at the event by Blake Griffin and Maria Menounos, as well as players Floyd Mayweather, Colton Underwood, Nick Viall, Kendra Wilkinson, Terrell Owens, Lindsay Arnold, Rashad Jennings, Rampage Jackson, Omarion and more.

Iggy and Tyga performed their new collaboration “Kream” as part of the halftime show.

Presented by the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour and Live Nation, this special event raised money and awareness for multiple charities in addition to the host beneficiary, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend’s WHO Cares initiative Teen Cancer America.