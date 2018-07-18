Top Stories
See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet & Show Coverage Here!

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Wed, 18 July 2018 at 11:49 pm

Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins Get Glam for ESPYs 2018

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins strike a pose from their seats at the 2018 ESPYs!

The 68-year-old TV personality and her 21-year-old rumored girlfriend stepped out for the event held at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday (July 18) in Los Angeles.

Caitlyn looked sleek in a long-sleeve black velour dress, earrings, and a necklace, and Sophia sported a sleeveless blue dress with matching eye makeup and gold heels.

Most recently, the two were spotted out together during an errand run in Calabasas.

Sophia and I off to the ESPY’s,” Caitlyn captioned the Instagram photo below. “Bringing back old memories of my first public outing. Life is good!”

A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on

FYI: Caitlyn is wearing Giorgio Armani with Barollo shoes and a Judith Leiber bag. Sophia is wearing Alice + Olivia with Stuart Weitzman shoes and a Ferragamo bag.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 ESPYS, Caitlyn Jenner, Sophia Hutchins

  • Hattie McDish

    Caitlin is a sick man. No doubts at all about that.

  • the count

    But you are a sick Hattie.she/he does not care about what you think.

    Trumpie supporter.

  • Hattie McDish

    Me support Trump? Are you out of your mind? Never.

  • the count

    you attacked a trans person.Call him sick is transaphobic.

  • Hattie McDish

    What are you, his fan club. . I see this is your first post. You’re probably the girlfriend.

  • Lewisbieber

    What kind of 21 year old woman dates a 68 year old cross dresser?

  • Lewisbieber

    its not being phobic. it’s calling out disgusting filth. there is a difference