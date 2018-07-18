Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins Get Glam for ESPYs 2018

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins strike a pose from their seats at the 2018 ESPYs!

The 68-year-old TV personality and her 21-year-old rumored girlfriend stepped out for the event held at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday (July 18) in Los Angeles.

Caitlyn looked sleek in a long-sleeve black velour dress, earrings, and a necklace, and Sophia sported a sleeveless blue dress with matching eye makeup and gold heels.

Most recently, the two were spotted out together during an errand run in Calabasas.

“Sophia and I off to the ESPY’s,” Caitlyn captioned the Instagram photo below. “Bringing back old memories of my first public outing. Life is good!”

A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Jul 18, 2018 at 2:43pm PDT

FYI: Caitlyn is wearing Giorgio Armani with Barollo shoes and a Judith Leiber bag. Sophia is wearing Alice + Olivia with Stuart Weitzman shoes and a Ferragamo bag.