Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins Get Glam for ESPYs 2018
Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins strike a pose from their seats at the 2018 ESPYs!
The 68-year-old TV personality and her 21-year-old rumored girlfriend stepped out for the event held at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday (July 18) in Los Angeles.
Caitlyn looked sleek in a long-sleeve black velour dress, earrings, and a necklace, and Sophia sported a sleeveless blue dress with matching eye makeup and gold heels.
Most recently, the two were spotted out together during an errand run in Calabasas.
“Sophia and I off to the ESPY’s,” Caitlyn captioned the Instagram photo below. “Bringing back old memories of my first public outing. Life is good!”
FYI: Caitlyn is wearing Giorgio Armani with Barollo shoes and a Judith Leiber bag. Sophia is wearing Alice + Olivia with Stuart Weitzman shoes and a Ferragamo bag.