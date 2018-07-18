Top Stories
See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage Here!

See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet & Show Coverage Here!

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Wed, 18 July 2018 at 9:45 pm

Chadwick Boseman Debuts Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton Collection at ESPYs 2018!

Chadwick Boseman Debuts Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton Collection at ESPYs 2018!

Chadwick Boseman slays his style game as usual at the 2018 ESPYs!

The 40-year-old Black Panther star hit the red carpet at the event held at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday (July 18) in Los Angeles.

Chadwick donned a chic head-to-toe white look, making him the first to wear Virgil Abloh‘s debut designs for Louis Vuitton, from his spring 2019 collection.

“This suit feels very fresh and modern and is completely in keeping with the vibe we’ve been doing for a while now, so I’m really excited about it,” Chadwick‘s stylist, Ashley Weston, told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s very different than what other people will be wearing and appropriate for this time of year. Since it’s super-hot and sunny outside, we wanted to keep the look light in creamy white.”

Chadwick is presenting at the show tonight.

FYI: Chadwick is wearing Louis Vuitton.

10+ pictures inside of Chadwick Boseman at the ESPYs
Just Jared on Facebook
chadwick boseman debuts virgil ablohs louis vuitton collection at espys 2018 01
chadwick boseman debuts virgil ablohs louis vuitton collection at espys 2018 02
chadwick boseman debuts virgil ablohs louis vuitton collection at espys 2018 03
chadwick boseman debuts virgil ablohs louis vuitton collection at espys 2018 04
chadwick boseman debuts virgil ablohs louis vuitton collection at espys 2018 05
chadwick boseman debuts virgil ablohs louis vuitton collection at espys 2018 06
chadwick boseman debuts virgil ablohs louis vuitton collection at espys 2018 07
chadwick boseman debuts virgil ablohs louis vuitton collection at espys 2018 08
chadwick boseman debuts virgil ablohs louis vuitton collection at espys 2018 09
chadwick boseman debuts virgil ablohs louis vuitton collection at espys 2018 10
chadwick boseman debuts virgil ablohs louis vuitton collection at espys 2018 11
chadwick boseman debuts virgil ablohs louis vuitton collection at espys 2018 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 ESPYS, Ashley Weston, Chadwick Boseman, Virgil Abloh

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr