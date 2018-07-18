Chadwick Boseman Debuts Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton Collection at ESPYs 2018!

Chadwick Boseman slays his style game as usual at the 2018 ESPYs!

The 40-year-old Black Panther star hit the red carpet at the event held at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday (July 18) in Los Angeles.

Chadwick donned a chic head-to-toe white look, making him the first to wear Virgil Abloh‘s debut designs for Louis Vuitton, from his spring 2019 collection.

“This suit feels very fresh and modern and is completely in keeping with the vibe we’ve been doing for a while now, so I’m really excited about it,” Chadwick‘s stylist, Ashley Weston, told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s very different than what other people will be wearing and appropriate for this time of year. Since it’s super-hot and sunny outside, we wanted to keep the look light in creamy white.”

Chadwick is presenting at the show tonight.

FYI: Chadwick is wearing Louis Vuitton.

