Chrissy Metz Explains How To 'Show Up For Yourself' on 'Late Show'

Chrissy Metz hit Stephen Colbert‘s couch on The Late Show on Tuesday night (July 17) and talked about the work that went into creating her best-selling, self-help memoir, “This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today.”

“It took four months while on the second season and award season, which was really tricky,” the 37-year-old This is Us star told Stephen about writing the memoir. “Just show up for yourself, you just have to get through it sometimes and do the work.”

“Kevin O’Leary, who was exceptional and became my ghostwriter, friend and therapist essentially, he became so instrumental in the process,” Chrissy admitted.



Chrissy Metz Explains How To ‘Show Up For Yourself’

