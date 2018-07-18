Top Stories
Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Alec Baldwin Made a Big Error at This Hollywood Hotspot - Find Out What Happened

Is Bachelorette's Colton Underwood Faking His Virginity?

Wed, 18 July 2018 at 2:06 pm

Chrissy Metz Explains How To 'Show Up For Yourself' on 'Late Show'

Chrissy Metz hit Stephen Colbert‘s couch on The Late Show on Tuesday night (July 17) and talked about the work that went into creating her best-selling, self-help memoir, “This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today.”

“It took four months while on the second season and award season, which was really tricky,” the 37-year-old This is Us star told Stephen about writing the memoir. “Just show up for yourself, you just have to get through it sometimes and do the work.”

“Kevin O’Leary, who was exceptional and became my ghostwriter, friend and therapist essentially, he became so instrumental in the process,” Chrissy admitted.


FYI: Chrissy is wearing a Draper James for Eloquii balloon-sleeve shift dress.
Credit: Scott Kowalchyk; Photos: CBS, PacificCoastNews
Posted to: Chrissy Metz, Stephen Colbert

