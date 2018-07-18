Chrissy Teigen Has the Most Relatable New Mom Struggle!

Chrissy Teigen might be crying over spilled milk!

The 32-year-old model and television personality documented her struggle after she spilled a container of breast milk.

Chrissy took to her Twitter to share a video trying to suction the spilled milk off of her table with what looks like a baster.

“EVERY DROP COUNTS IN THIS HOUSE,” Chrissy captioned the video.

She later shared a second vid, trying another method to collect the milk.

“I am so jealous of people with plentiful boobies,” Chrissy added.

Tons of moms replied in the comments, expressing that they understood her struggle.

Chrissy welcomed her son Miles earlier this year and has been public about breastfeeding and pumping as a working mom.

Check out the video below…