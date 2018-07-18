Top Stories
Nick Jonas &amp; Priyanka Chopra Kick Off Her Birthday Celebrations!

See What Paris Jackson Looks Like with Her Tattoos Covered Up

Nikki Bella Reveals How John Cena's 'Trainwreck' Sex Scene Affected Her

Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Cover 'GQ,' Explain How Their Love Story Started

Wed, 18 July 2018 at 1:27 am

Ciara Drops 'Level Up' Video + Song Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Ciara Drops 'Level Up' Video + Song Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Ciara is back with new music and her new song “Level Up” is going to be stuck in your head all day!

The 32-year-old singer dropped both the song and the music video on Tuesday night (July 17) and you can check it out here.

This is Ciara‘s first new single since dropping her album Jackie in 2015.

Click inside to read the song lyrics…

Check out the lyrics below!
Photos: Getty
