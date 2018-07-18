Top Stories
Wed, 18 July 2018 at 10:34 pm

Ciara & Russell Wilson Couple Up at the ESPYs 2018

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson step out in style for the 2018 ESPYs!

The 32-year-old “1, 2 Step” singer and the 29-year-old Seattle Seahawks quarterback attended the event held at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday (July 18) in Los Angeles.

Ciara stunned in a yellow gown, clear heels with silver studs designs, and diamond jewelry, and Russell looked sharp in an all-black outfit with a blue and black suit jacket and an assortment of jewelry.

The night before, Ciara released her new song “Level Up,” her first new single since dropping her album Jackie in 2015. (Watch the music video here!)

Russell is presenting at the show tonight.

FYI: Ciara is wearing Maticevski.
