See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet & Show Coverage Here!

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Wed, 18 July 2018 at 8:58 pm

Danica Patrick & Aaron Rodgers Make Red Carpet Debut at ESPYs 2018!

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers arrive at the 2018 ESPYs, marking their official red carpet debut!

The 36-year-old former professional racing driver and the 34-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback looked so in love at the event held at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday (July 18) in Los Angeles.

Danica rocked a one-shoulder black velvet mini dress with circular gold details along with strappy black heels, stud earrings, and a ring, while Aaron looked dapper in his tuxedo.

Danica is hosting the show tonight, making her the first female host in ESPY Awards history!

The couple first met at the 2012 ESPYs, and she confirmed they were dating this past January.
