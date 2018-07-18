Top Stories
Wed, 18 July 2018 at 11:34 am

Wed, 18 July 2018 at 11:34 am

Denzel Washington & Ashton Sanders Get Star Support at 'Equalizer 2' Hollywood Premiere!

Denzel Washington is all smiles as he hits the red carpet at the premiere of his latest film Equalizer 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday (July 17) in Hollywood.

The 63-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Ashton Sanders, Melissa Leo and Kazy Tauginas.

Also in attendance to show their support for the flick was Normani Kordei, Michael Ealy, Ludacris, Larenz Tate, GLOW‘s Britney Young, Ryan Guzman, Grown-ish‘s Trevor Jackson, LL Cool J and his wife Simone Smith, Wesley Snipes, Adina Porter and Gina Torres.

The sequel picks up with Robert McCall (Denzel), a former black ops commando, and his new career as an unassuming Lyft driver. Once again, Robert finds himself unable to ignore people who are preying on the weak and shows how merciless he can be when someone he loves is hurt.

The Equalizer 2 is set to hit theaters on July 20th – Watch the trailer here!
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adina Porter, Ashton Sanders, Britney Young, Gina Torres, Kazy Tauginas, Larenz Tate, LL Cool J, Ludacris, Melissa Leo, Michael Ealy, Normani Kordei, Ryan Guzman, Simone Smith, Trevor Jackson, Wesley Snipes

