ESPYS 2018 - Presenters, Celebrity Guests & Performers List Revealed!

The 2018 ESPYS are set to air tonight, and you can expect a lot of celeb guests and presenters in attendance at the show!

If you don’t know, the ESPYS celebrate the best moments from the year in sports.

Danica Patrick will host the show, which is set to air live on ABC beginning at 8pm ET. The show will air from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Be sure to tune in, and stick with Just Jared as we’ll be live blogging the entire show.

Click inside to see the full list of presenters, guests, and performers for the 2018 ESPYS…

PRESENTERS

Kate Beckinsale

Chadwick Boseman

Alison Brie

John Elway

G-Eazy

Jim Gaffigan

Jennifer Garner

Olivia Holt

Trevor Jackson

Allison Janney

Dan Marino

Adam Rippon

Mikaela Shiffrin

Jon Stewart

Jessica Szohr

Russell Wilson

CELEB ATTENDEES

Jay Ajayi

Nelson Agholor

Antonio Brown

Andre Drummond

Julie Ertz

Nick Foles

Draymond Green

Todd Gurley

Malcolm Jenkins

Travis Kelce

Chloe Kim

Von Miller

Donovan Mitchell

Terrell Owens

Candace Parker

Sloane Stephens

Members of the gold medal-winning 2018 U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team

PERFORMERS

Jorja Smith

MILCK