ESPYS 2018 - Presenters, Celebrity Guests & Performers List Revealed!
The 2018 ESPYS are set to air tonight, and you can expect a lot of celeb guests and presenters in attendance at the show!
If you don’t know, the ESPYS celebrate the best moments from the year in sports.
Danica Patrick will host the show, which is set to air live on ABC beginning at 8pm ET. The show will air from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Click inside to see the full list of presenters, guests, and performers for the 2018 ESPYS…
PRESENTERS
Kate Beckinsale
Chadwick Boseman
Alison Brie
John Elway
G-Eazy
Jim Gaffigan
Jennifer Garner
Olivia Holt
Trevor Jackson
Allison Janney
Dan Marino
Adam Rippon
Mikaela Shiffrin
Jon Stewart
Jessica Szohr
Russell Wilson
CELEB ATTENDEES
Jay Ajayi
Nelson Agholor
Antonio Brown
Andre Drummond
Julie Ertz
Nick Foles
Draymond Green
Todd Gurley
Malcolm Jenkins
Travis Kelce
Chloe Kim
Von Miller
Donovan Mitchell
Terrell Owens
Candace Parker
Sloane Stephens
Members of the gold medal-winning 2018 U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team
PERFORMERS
Jorja Smith
MILCK