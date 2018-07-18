Top Stories
See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage Here!

See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet & Show Coverage Here!

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Wed, 18 July 2018 at 6:00 pm

ESPYS 2018 - Presenters, Celebrity Guests & Performers List Revealed!

ESPYS 2018 - Presenters, Celebrity Guests & Performers List Revealed!

The 2018 ESPYS are set to air tonight, and you can expect a lot of celeb guests and presenters in attendance at the show!

If you don’t know, the ESPYS celebrate the best moments from the year in sports.

Danica Patrick will host the show, which is set to air live on ABC beginning at 8pm ET. The show will air from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Be sure to tune in, and stick with Just Jared as we’ll be live blogging the entire show.

Click inside to see the full list of presenters, guests, and performers for the 2018 ESPYS…

PRESENTERS
Kate Beckinsale
Chadwick Boseman
Alison Brie
John Elway
G-Eazy
Jim Gaffigan
Jennifer Garner
Olivia Holt
Trevor Jackson
Allison Janney
Dan Marino
Adam Rippon
Mikaela Shiffrin
Jon Stewart
Jessica Szohr
Russell Wilson

CELEB ATTENDEES
Jay Ajayi
Nelson Agholor
Antonio Brown
Andre Drummond
Julie Ertz
Nick Foles
Draymond Green
Todd Gurley
Malcolm Jenkins
Travis Kelce
Chloe Kim
Von Miller
Donovan Mitchell
Terrell Owens
Candace Parker
Sloane Stephens
Members of the gold medal-winning 2018 U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team

PERFORMERS
Jorja Smith
MILCK
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: 2018 ESPYS

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr