G-Eazy Debuts New Blonde Hairstyle at ESPYs 2018!

G-Eazy is rocking a fresh new hairdo!

The 29-year-old “No Limit” rapper hit the red carpet at the 2018 ESPYs held at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday (July 18) in Los Angeles.

He paired his olive green suit with a white shirt, shiny black shoes, and gold accessories, putting his lighter locks on display.

G-Eazy and pro wrestler Charlotte Flair took the stage to present NFL player Baker Mayfield with the award for Best College Athlete.

G-Eazy, who recently split up with Halsey after one year of dating, just got back from Paris, France, for Fashion Week events.