See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage Here!

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Wed, 18 July 2018 at 11:12 pm

G-Eazy Debuts New Blonde Hairstyle at ESPYs 2018!

G-Eazy is rocking a fresh new hairdo!

The 29-year-old “No Limit” rapper hit the red carpet at the 2018 ESPYs held at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday (July 18) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of G-Eazy

He paired his olive green suit with a white shirt, shiny black shoes, and gold accessories, putting his lighter locks on display.

G-Eazy and pro wrestler Charlotte Flair took the stage to present NFL player Baker Mayfield with the award for Best College Athlete.

G-Eazy, who recently split up with Halsey after one year of dating, just got back from Paris, France, for Fashion Week events.
g eazy debuts new blonde hairdo at espys 2018 01
g eazy debuts new blonde hairdo at espys 2018 02
g eazy debuts new blonde hairdo at espys 2018 03
g eazy debuts new blonde hairdo at espys 2018 04
g eazy debuts new blonde hairdo at espys 2018 05
g eazy debuts new blonde hairdo at espys 2018 06
g eazy debuts new blonde hairdo at espys 2018 07
g eazy debuts new blonde hairdo at espys 2018 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 ESPYS, G-Eazy

