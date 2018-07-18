Top Stories
Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Alec Baldwin Made a Big Error at This Hollywood Hotspot - Find Out What Happened

Is Bachelorette's Colton Underwood Faking His Virginity?

Wed, 18 July 2018

Gigantic Jeff Goldblum Statue Placed in London, Pays Homage to 'Jurassic Park' Scene

A gigantic statue of Jeff Goldblum in his famous pose as Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park has been erected in London, England!

In honor of the 25th anniversary of Jurassic Park‘s release in the UK, Now TV unveiled the shirtless statue of Jeff at Potters Field on Wednesday (July 18) in London, England.

CNET reports that the statue weighs 331 pounds, is almost 23 feet long, almost 10 feet high, and took over six weeks to build.

After the statue was placed in the field, fans and tourists began flocking to see the huge monument.

Of course, the statue pays homage to the hugely famous pose from the first film where Jeff is lounging shirtless after a dinosaur attack.
Photos: Getty
