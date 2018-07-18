Grant Gustin Suits Up on 'The Flash' Set in Vancouver!

Grant Gustin is hard at work on the new season of The Flash!

The 28-year-old actor was spotted all suited up as he spent the afternoon filming a scene for the upcoming fifth season of the show on Monday (July 16) in Vancouver, Canada.

Grant and a couple of extras were spotted filming a fight scene outside of a jewelry store in what appeared to be a robbery.

The Flash will be coming back to The CW on Tuesday, October 9.