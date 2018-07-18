Wed, 18 July 2018 at 12:07 am
Grant Gustin Suits Up on 'The Flash' Set in Vancouver!
Grant Gustin is hard at work on the new season of The Flash!
The 28-year-old actor was spotted all suited up as he spent the afternoon filming a scene for the upcoming fifth season of the show on Monday (July 16) in Vancouver, Canada.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Grant Gustin
Grant and a couple of extras were spotted filming a fight scene outside of a jewelry store in what appeared to be a robbery.
The Flash will be coming back to The CW on Tuesday, October 9.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid USA Posted to: Grant Gustin, The Flash
Sponsored Links by ZergNet