Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Kick Off Her Birthday Celebrations!

See What Paris Jackson Looks Like with Her Tattoos Covered Up

Nikki Bella Reveals How John Cena's 'Trainwreck' Sex Scene Affected Her

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Cover 'GQ,' Explain How Their Love Story Started

Wed, 18 July 2018 at 12:07 am

Grant Gustin Suits Up on 'The Flash' Set in Vancouver!

Grant Gustin Suits Up on 'The Flash' Set in Vancouver!

Grant Gustin is hard at work on the new season of The Flash!

The 28-year-old actor was spotted all suited up as he spent the afternoon filming a scene for the upcoming fifth season of the show on Monday (July 16) in Vancouver, Canada.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Grant Gustin

Grant and a couple of extras were spotted filming a fight scene outside of a jewelry store in what appeared to be a robbery.

The Flash will be coming back to The CW on Tuesday, October 9.
grant gustin suits up on the flash set in vancouver 01
grant gustin suits up on the flash set in vancouver 02
grant gustin suits up on the flash set in vancouver 03
grant gustin suits up on the flash set in vancouver 04
grant gustin suits up on the flash set in vancouver 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Grant Gustin, The Flash

  • Lewisbieber

    who watches this garbage