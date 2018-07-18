Gwyneth Paltrow Hosts Goop Summer Soiree with Saks Fifth Avenue!

Gwyneth Paltrow is all smiles as she poses for a photograph at her goop x Saks Fifth Avenue Summer Soiree held at the goop Sag Harbor on Tuesday (July 17) in Sag Harbor, New York.

The 45-year-old actress was joined at the summer celebration by Saks Fifth Avenue Chief Merchant Tracy Margolies and Molly Sims, among others.

“Caught selfieing with major girl boss @tmargolies bringing all the thrill of @Saks shopping to #goopsagharbor,” Gwyneth captioned with her Instagram post.

Earlier this month, Gwyneth got support from Leslie Mann and her husband Judd Apatow at her goop x Lilly Pulitzer event also held at the goop Sag Harbor.



A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Jul 17, 2018 at 4:39pm PDT

FYI: Gwyneth is wearing a full Salvatore Ferragamo look.