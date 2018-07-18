Top Stories
Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Alec Baldwin Made a Big Error at This Hollywood Hotspot - Find Out What Happened

Is Bachelorette's Colton Underwood Faking His Virginity?

Wed, 18 July 2018 at 10:32 am

Gwyneth Paltrow Hosts Goop Summer Soiree with Saks Fifth Avenue!

Gwyneth Paltrow Hosts Goop Summer Soiree with Saks Fifth Avenue!

Gwyneth Paltrow is all smiles as she poses for a photograph at her goop x Saks Fifth Avenue Summer Soiree held at the goop Sag Harbor on Tuesday (July 17) in Sag Harbor, New York.

The 45-year-old actress was joined at the summer celebration by Saks Fifth Avenue Chief Merchant Tracy Margolies and Molly Sims, among others.

“Caught selfieing with major girl boss @tmargolies bringing all the thrill of @Saks shopping to #goopsagharbor,” Gwyneth captioned with her Instagram post.

Earlier this month, Gwyneth got support from Leslie Mann and her husband Judd Apatow at her goop x Lilly Pulitzer event also held at the goop Sag Harbor.


FYI: Gwyneth is wearing a full Salvatore Ferragamo look.
Photos: Hannah Thomson / goop
Posted to: Gwyneth Paltrow, Molly Sims

