Is Dua Lipa Recording the Next James Bond Theme Song?

Each James Bond film recruits a new and exciting artist to record an exclusive song for the film…and it looks like Dua Lipa may be doing the upcoming movie’s theme!

During an interview with the BBC, Years & Years’ Mikey Goldsworthy may have let it slip!

“I thought they’d ask us to do the theme song but alas I think it’s Dua Lipa doing it,” Mikey said.

“Am I not supposed to say that? That’s what I heard…I feel bad now. Maybe I’ve ruined everything!” he added.

The last couple of themes have been recorded by Sam Smith (“Writing’s on the Wall”), Adele (“Skyfall”), Jack White and Alicia Keys (“Another Way to Die”) and more.

Bond 25, starring Daniel Craig in the title role, will hit theaters on November 8, 2019.

There’s been no official confirmation of the news just yet, so of course, it could be false. Stay tuned!