Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Alec Baldwin Made a Big Error at This Hollywood Hotspot - Find Out What Happened

Is Bachelorette's Colton Underwood Faking His Virginity?

Wed, 18 July 2018 at 4:00 pm

Jennifer Lopez Joins Alex Rodriguez at MLB All-Star Game!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made it a date night at the MLB All-Star Game last night!

The famed couple held hands as they walked on the field at the 2018 MLB All-Star Game held at Nationals Park on Tuesday (July 17) in Washington, DC.

This was the 89th ever MLB All-Star game to take place!

Alex took to his Instagram to comment about how even though he was at the game as a commentator for Fox Sports, it didn’t feel that way with JLo by his side!

“When she visits, it’s never “work.” So much fun sharing the 89th MLB All Star Game experience with this one. @foxsports,” he posted on Instagram.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

