See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet & Show Coverage Here!

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Wed, 18 July 2018 at 7:32 pm

Joker Origin Movie Starring Joaquin Phoenix Gets a Release Date & Title!

The Joker is coming.

The upcoming Todd Phillips-directed standalone movie, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the iconic villain, will hit theaters on October 4, 2019 according to Warner Bros. and DC Comics on Wednesday (July 18).

The movie’s title, Joker, was also revealed at the same time as Comic-Con kicked off in San Diego.

Joaquin finalized the deal to play Batman’s arch-nemesis in June. The movie is being described as “exploration of a man disregarded by society [that] is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale,” according to THR.

The movie is set to begin production later in 2018, and is being considered “darker and more experimental in tone and content,” similar to a crime drama.
