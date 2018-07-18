Top Stories
Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Alec Baldwin Made a Big Error at This Hollywood Hotspot - Find Out What Happened

Alec Baldwin Made a Big Error at This Hollywood Hotspot - Find Out What Happened

Is Bachelorette's Colton Underwood Faking His Virginity?

Is Bachelorette's Colton Underwood Faking His Virginity?

Wed, 18 July 2018 at 12:15 pm

Jude Law Speaks About Dumbledore's Sexuality for the First Time

Jude Law Speaks About Dumbledore's Sexuality for the First Time

Jude Law will be playing Young Dumbledore in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and he’s now breaking his silence about what J.K. Rowling told him about her famous character.

Jo Rowling revealed some years back that Dumbledore was gay. That was a question I actually asked Jo and she said, yes, he’s gay,” Jude told EW. “But as with humans, your sexuality doesn’t necessarily define you; he’s multifaceted. I suppose the question is: How is Dumbledore’s sexuality depicted in this film? What you got to remember this is only the second Fantastic Beasts film in a series and what’s brilliant about Jo’s writing is how she reveals her characters, peels them to the heart over time.”

Jude continued, “You’re just getting to know Albus in this film, and there’s obviously a lot more to come. We learn a little about his past in the beginning of this film, and characters and their relationships will unfold naturally which I’m excited to reveal. But we’re not going to reveal everything all at once.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will hit theaters on November 16.
Just Jared on Facebook
jude law dumbledores sexuality 01
jude law dumbledores sexuality 02
jude law dumbledores sexuality 03
jude law dumbledores sexuality 04
jude law dumbledores sexuality 05
jude law dumbledores sexuality 06
jude law dumbledores sexuality 07
jude law dumbledores sexuality 08

Photos: Warner Bros
Posted to: fantastic beasts, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Jude Law, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanity

    FFS No one cares if Dumbledore is Gay!! We just want to see his extraordinary magic skills that we have yet to see..thats it!

  • Sabrina

    I do care :p