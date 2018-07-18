Jude Law Speaks About Dumbledore's Sexuality for the First Time

Jude Law will be playing Young Dumbledore in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and he’s now breaking his silence about what J.K. Rowling told him about her famous character.

“Jo Rowling revealed some years back that Dumbledore was gay. That was a question I actually asked Jo and she said, yes, he’s gay,” Jude told EW. “But as with humans, your sexuality doesn’t necessarily define you; he’s multifaceted. I suppose the question is: How is Dumbledore’s sexuality depicted in this film? What you got to remember this is only the second Fantastic Beasts film in a series and what’s brilliant about Jo’s writing is how she reveals her characters, peels them to the heart over time.”

Jude continued, “You’re just getting to know Albus in this film, and there’s obviously a lot more to come. We learn a little about his past in the beginning of this film, and characters and their relationships will unfold naturally which I’m excited to reveal. But we’re not going to reveal everything all at once.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will hit theaters on November 16.