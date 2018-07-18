Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Tour Amsterdam on a Boat!

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are too cute together!

The 37-year-old singer and the 36-year-old actress both shared photos and videos on Instagram from their boat tour of Amsterdam, Netherlands.

In one clip, Jessica is seen fixing her hair while looking into the camera and Justin calls her out for it.

“Did you just fix your hair?” Justin said before laughing. After she confirmed she did, he added, “It was good already!”

Justin is currently traveling around Europe for his Man of the Woods Tour.