Top Stories
See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage Here!

See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet & Show Coverage Here!

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Wed, 18 July 2018 at 8:13 pm

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Head Out Together for Lunch at Benihana!

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Head Out Together for Lunch at Benihana!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are getting food!

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star and the 27-year-old basketball player were seen stepping out for a late lunch at Benihana on Wednesday (July 18) in Calabasas, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian

The two were all smiles together as they made their way into the restaurant for some food.

One day before (July 17), Khloe was spotted spending time with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian at a bowling alley in Woodland Hills, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
khloe kardashian tristan thompson benihana july 2018 01
khloe kardashian tristan thompson benihana july 2018 02
khloe kardashian tristan thompson benihana july 2018 03
khloe kardashian tristan thompson benihana july 2018 04
khloe kardashian tristan thompson benihana july 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr
  • la petite bonnieux

    They’ll be done in a year

  • Conte435

    What hell is she wearing, is it cold in LA. ? They go and make their asses huge to then cover them up with jackets & sweaters.

  • lulubelle

    Khlozilla looks great with her fried blonde wig and big fat fake ass.

  • Hattie McDish

    And her fake face….all of it, all of them, drastic plastic.